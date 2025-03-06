PHATHOM PHARMA Earnings Results: $PHAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

PHATHOM PHARMA ($PHAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.79 per share, beating estimates of -$1.30 by $0.51. The company also reported revenue of $29,660,000, beating estimates of $25,407,945 by $4,252,055.

PHATHOM PHARMA Insider Trading Activity

PHATHOM PHARMA insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884

FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083

ASIT PARIKH purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $81,248

AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900 .

. MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,874 shares for an estimated $53,698.

PHATHOM PHARMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of PHATHOM PHARMA stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

