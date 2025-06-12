$PHAT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PHAT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,741,903 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PHAT:
$PHAT Insider Trading Activity
$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES N TOPPER has made 6 purchases buying 59,403 shares for an estimated $191,988 and 0 sales.
- ASIT PARIKH has made 4 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $150,432 and 0 sales.
- TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884
- FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083
- MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,552 shares for an estimated $70,438.
- AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHECKPOINT CAPITAL L.P. removed 2,274,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,258,964
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,699,918 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,803,334
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 1,449,073 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,766,472
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 1,403,638 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,397,540
- SATURN V CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 874,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,101,670
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 728,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,915,338
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 700,000 shares (+140.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,389,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PHAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PHAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PHAT forecast page.
You can track data on $PHAT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.