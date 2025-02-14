$PHAT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PHAT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,323,190 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PHAT:
$PHAT Insider Trading Activity
$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884
- FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083
- ASIT PARIKH purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $81,248
- AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900.
- MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,874 shares for an estimated $53,698.
$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,787,422 shares (+227.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,316,589
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,699,918 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,803,334
- TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD removed 1,557,063 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,151,699
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC added 1,449,073 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,199,239
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 1,403,638 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,397,540
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 1,311,986 shares (+531.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,653,326
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,196,118 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,712,478
