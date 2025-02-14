$PHAT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PHAT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,323,190 of trading volume.

$PHAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PHAT:

$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884

FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083

ASIT PARIKH purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $81,248

AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900 .

. MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,874 shares for an estimated $53,698.

$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

