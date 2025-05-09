$PHAT stock is up 48% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PHAT stock has now risen 48% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,005,819 of trading volume.

$PHAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PHAT:

$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASIT PARIKH has made 4 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $150,432 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884

FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083

MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,552 shares for an estimated $70,438 .

. AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900.

$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PHAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

