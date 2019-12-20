PhaseBio Pharma Up 82% In 5 Days - What's The Buzz?

(RTTNews) - Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) have returned an impressive 82% over the last five trading days.

PhaseBio Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat orphan diseases, with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary disorders.

The Company's lead drug candidate is PB2452, designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of Ticagrelor in major bleeding and urgent surgery situations. There are currently no known reversal agents approved or in clinical development for Ticagrelor or any of the other antiplatelet drugs. Ticagrelor is marketed by AstraZeneca as Brilinta in the US and Brilique or Possia in the EU.

PB2452 successfully completed a phase IIa clinical trial in September of this year, demonstrating immediate and sustained reversal of Ticagrelor in older (ages 50-64) and elderly (ages 65-80) subjects on dual antiplatelet therapy of Ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin.

A phase IIb trial of PB2452 in older/elderly subjects is underway, with data expected to be reported in the second half of next year.

In a bid to pursue an accelerated approval pathway for PB2452, the Company has plans to initiate a pivotal phase III trial of the compound in the first quarter of 2020. The FDA has agreed that an Accelerated Approval pathway is the appropriate regulatory pathway for PB2452.

With global Ticagrelor sales growing year over year, the Company continues to see an increasing potential market for PB2452.

PhaseBio's second clinical drug candidate is PB1046, a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is under a phase IIb trial. Data from this trial are expected in the second half of next year.

Cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2019, were $81.8 million.

PHAS has traded in a range of $2.56 to $16.65 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $6.14, up 30.08%.

