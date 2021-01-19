Longeveron, a Phase 2 biotech developing cellular therapies for aging-related conditions, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $30 million in an initial public offering.



Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. Its lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B cell-based therapy, which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. The company is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer’s disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome.



The Miami, FL-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $6 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LGVN. Longeveron filed confidentially on November 12, 2020. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Phase 2 biotech Longeveron files for a $30 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



