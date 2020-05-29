Forma Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech company developing therapies for hematologic diseases and cancers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The company's lead candidate, FT-4202, is a once-a day oral treatment for sickle cell disease currently in a Phase 1 trial. Forma also has licensing agreements with Bristol-Meyer Squibb and Boehringer Ingelheim for possible NASH treatments.



The Watertown, MA-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $29 million in collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FMTX. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Phase 1 biotech Forma Therapeutics files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



