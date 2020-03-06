Phase 1/2 oncology biotech Zentalis Pharmaceuticals files for a $100 million IPO
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing novel small molecule therapies for various cancers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. The company currently has three product candidates in Phase 1/2 trials and has raised $162 million to date.
The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2014 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZNTL. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
