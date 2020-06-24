iTeos Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 oncology biotech, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's lead candidate EOS-850, a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor (A2AR), is in an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors, with initial data expected in the 1H 2021.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ITOS. J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Phase 1/2 oncology biotech iTeos Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



