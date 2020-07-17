Freeline Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing gene therapies for rare diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's lead candidate, FLT180a, an investigational gene therapy medicinal product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia B, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial and has dosed 10 patients as of June 15, 2020.





The Stevenage, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FRLN. Freeline Therapeutics filed confidentially on May 7, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Wedbush PacGrow are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Phase 1/2 gene therapy biotech Freeline Therapeutics files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



