Phase 1/2 biotech Keros Therapeutics files for an $86 million IPO

Keros Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The Lexington, MA-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $10 million in collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KROS. Keros Therapeutics filed confidentially on January 21, 2020. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal.





