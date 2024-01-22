News & Insights

Markets
PHVS

Pharvaris Says FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On IND For Deucrictibant For Treatment Of HAE Attacks

January 22, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage company Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) announced Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for deucrictibant for the prophylactic treatment of HAE attacks following review of data from a 26-week rodent toxicology study.

The company noted that the lift of the clinical hold in the U.S. enables it to progress the global development of deucrictibant for long-term prophylaxis, including resuming the open-label portion of CHAPTER-1, its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of deucrictibant for the prevention of HAE attacks, in the U.S.

In August 2022, the FDA placed clinical studies of deucrictibant, including CHAPTER-1, on hold. Pharvaris notified ex-U.S. country-specific regulatory authorities of the clinical hold in the U.S., and the regulatory status of deucrictibant outside the U.S. was not affected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.