Pharvaris Reports Q3 2024 Progress and Financials

Pharvaris N.V. ( (PHVS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pharvaris N.V. presented to its investors.

Pharvaris N.V. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, utilizing bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists.

In its latest earnings report, Pharvaris highlighted significant progress in the clinical development of its leading compound, deucrictibant, and maintained a strong financial position with substantial cash reserves.

The company reported a successful progression of its global pivotal Phase 3 studies, RAPIDe-3 for on-demand treatment and the upcoming CHAPTER-3 for prophylactic treatment of HAE. Positive long-term extension data was presented at major medical conferences, underscoring deucrictibant’s potential as a convenient and effective oral therapy. Additionally, Pharvaris plans to expand deucrictibant’s clinical development to address acquired angioedema due to C1-INH deficiency, a condition lacking approved therapies. Financially, Pharvaris reported a loss of €41.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, with increased R&D and G&A expenses compared to the previous year. The company’s cash reserves stood at €305 million as of September 30, 2024.

Looking ahead, Pharvaris is poised to advance its Phase 3 clinical trials and explore broader applications for deucrictibant, aiming to provide a well-tolerated and effective solution for HAE management.

