Pharvaris (PHVS) Price Target Increased by 6.90% to 18.07

The average one-year price target for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) has been revised to 18.07 / share. This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 16.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.97% from the latest reported closing price of 15.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 0.89%, a decrease of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 21,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 3,247K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,232K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,181K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 2,420K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 2,279K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 26.99% over the last quarter.

Pharvaris Background Information

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

