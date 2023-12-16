Pharvaris (PHVS) Price Target Increased by 38.65% to 32.93

The average one-year price target for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) has been revised to 32.93 / share. This is an increase of 38.65% from the prior estimate of 23.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.81% from the latest reported closing price of 25.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 2.51%, an increase of 34.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 29,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 4,785K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 47.10% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,406K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,265K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 3,743K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,232K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

