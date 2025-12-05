Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) Price Target Increased by 20.90% to 45.73

The average one-year price target for Pharvaris N.V. (NasdaqGS:PHVS) has been revised to $45.73 / share. This is an increase of 20.90% from the prior estimate of $37.82 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $80.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.31% from the latest reported closing price of $26.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris N.V.. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 29.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 1.67%, an increase of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.49% to 58,210K shares. The put/call ratio of PHVS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 8,031K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,531K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 64.73% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 4,779K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,411K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 4.12% over the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,639K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,289K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 0.25% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,653K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. holds 3,425K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company.

