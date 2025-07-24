Pharvaris N.V. Closes $201.2 Million Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Pharvaris N.V. closed a $201.2 million public offering, advancing its development of treatments for bradykinin-mediated diseases.

Pharvaris N.V., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists for conditions like hereditary angioedema, announced the successful completion of its upsized public offering, raising approximately $201.2 million. The offering included 9,562,500 ordinary shares, with full exercise of underwriters' options, as well as pre-funded warrants for an additional 500,000 shares. The underwriters for the offering included Morgan Stanley and several other firms, and the securities were sold under a previously filed registration statement with the SEC. Pharvaris is currently conducting pivotal Phase 3 studies for its lead product, deucrictibant, aimed at preventing and treating HAE attacks.

Potential Positives

Pharvaris successfully raised approximately $201.2 million through its upsized public offering, strengthening its financial position for ongoing research and development.

The company is advancing towards pivotal Phase 3 studies for its lead product, deucrictibant, which further validates its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in bradykinin-mediated diseases.

The successful completion of the offering demonstrates strong market confidence in Pharvaris' strategic direction and product pipeline.

Potential Negatives

The company is heavily reliant on the success of a single drug candidate, deucrictibant, which is currently under pivotal Phase 3 studies; any failure in these trials could severely impact future prospects.

The necessity of an upsized public offering may indicate potential cash flow issues or a lack of sufficient financial stability, raising concerns among investors.

The fact that all securities were sold by the company rather than a mix of insiders and institutional investors may suggest lower confidence from existing shareholders.

FAQ

What is Pharvaris N.V. known for?

Pharvaris N.V. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists for untreated bradykinin-mediated diseases.

How much did Pharvaris raise in its public offering?

Pharvaris raised approximately $201.2 million from its underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants.

Who managed the Pharvaris public offering?

The offering was managed by Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor, Oppenheimer & Co., and Van Lanschot Kempen.

What are some diseases Pharvaris aims to treat?

Pharvaris focuses on treating hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH).

What is the status of Pharvaris' clinical trials?

Pharvaris is conducting pivotal Phase 3 studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant for HAE prevention and treatment.

$PHVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $PHVS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PHVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHVS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

$PHVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PHVS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PHVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $27.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Timur Ivannikov from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $25.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 01/31/2025

ZUG, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris,” Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 9,562,500 ordinary shares (which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 ordinary shares) and pre-funded warrants to purchase 500,000 ordinary shares. The gross proceeds to Pharvaris from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $201.2 million. All securities in the offering were sold by Pharvaris.





Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor, Oppenheimer & Co., and Van Lanschot Kempen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.





The securities described above were offered by Pharvaris pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the registration statement.





Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 1585 Broadway, 29



th



Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Desk, with a copy to the Legal Department, Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com, and Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc., 880 Third Avenue, 17th floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@vanlanschotkempen.com. You may also obtain a copy of this document free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of Pharvaris’ securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Pharvaris N.V.







Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3).



