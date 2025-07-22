Pharvaris N.V. Announces $150 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

Pharvaris plans a $150 million public offering to fund research, marketing, and general corporate purposes.

Pharvaris N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists for treating bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema, announced its plans to offer $150 million in ordinary shares through an underwritten public offering, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional $22.5 million in shares. The proceeds will primarily fund research and development, support the hiring of a U.S. sales and marketing team, and cover general corporate expenses. The offering is contingent on market conditions and will be made under a previously filed registration statement with the SEC. Pharvaris is currently conducting pivotal Phase 3 studies for its drug deucrictibant, aimed at preventing and treating HAE attacks. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future plans and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Pharvaris is planning to raise $150,000,000 through an underwritten public offering, which can strengthen its financial position.

The proceeds from the offering are intended to fund research and development for late-stage clinical programs, indicating a commitment to advancing its product pipeline.

The company plans to hire a sales and marketing team in the U.S., which may enhance its market presence and commercialization efforts for its products.

Positive data from Phase 2 studies and ongoing pivotal Phase 3 studies for its drug, deucrictibant, underline the potential for impactful advancements in treatment for patients with bradykinin-mediated diseases.

Potential Negatives

The company is seeking to raise $150 million through a public offering, which may indicate cash flow concerns or financial instability.

The offering is subject to market conditions, which introduces uncertainty regarding its completion and could indicate reliance on volatile market conditions.

A significant portion of the raised funds is allocated towards commercialization expenses, implying that the company may not yet have commercial viability for its products.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Pharvaris' public offering?

Pharvaris intends to use the proceeds primarily to fund research and development expenses and commercialization efforts.

How much money is Pharvaris planning to raise?

The company plans to raise $150,000,000 through the public offering of ordinary shares.

Who is managing the offering for Pharvaris?

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor, Oppenheimer & Co., and Van Lanschot Kempen are acting as joint book-running managers.

Where can I find more information about the offering?

More information, including the prospectus, will be available on the SEC's website and from the underwriters.

What types of diseases does Pharvaris aim to address?

Pharvaris develops treatments for bradykinin-mediated diseases like hereditary and acquired angioedema.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PHVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $PHVS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PHVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHVS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

$PHVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PHVS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PHVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $27.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Timur Ivannikov from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $25.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 01/31/2025

ZUG, Switzerland, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris,” Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), announced today that it intends to offer and sell $150,000,000 of ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. All shares in the offering are to be sold by Pharvaris. In addition, Pharvaris intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 of ordinary shares. Pharvaris currently intends to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to fund research and development expenses for its late-stage clinical programs, the hiring of a sales and marketing team in the U.S. and related commercialization expenses and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor, Oppenheimer & Co., and Van Lanschot Kempen are acting as joint book-running managers.





The shares are being offered by Pharvaris pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



.





When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 1585 Broadway, 29



th



Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Desk, with a copy to the Legal Department, Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at



syndicate@leerink.com



, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York 10022 or by email at



prospectus@cantor.com



, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at



EquityProspectus@opco.com



, and Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc., 880 Third Avenue, 17th floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at



equitycapitalmarkets@vanlanschotkempen.com



. You may also obtain a copy of this document free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Pharvaris N.V.







Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3).







Pharvaris Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, and any statements containing the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Pharvaris’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include but are not limited to the following: fluctuations in the price of Pharvaris’ ordinary shares, market conditions and closing conditions relating to the underwritten public offering; the expected timing, progress or success of our clinical development programs, especially for deucrictibant immediate-release capsules and deucrictibant extended-release tablets, which are in late-stage global clinical trials; the timing, costs, and other limitations involved in obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates, or any other product candidate that we may develop in the future; our ability to market, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance for our product candidates; and the other factors described in the prospectus supplement filed in connection with the offering and under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. While Pharvaris may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pharvaris disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pharvaris’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







