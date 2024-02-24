Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 34.97

The average one-year price target for Pharvaris N.V. (NasdaqGS:PHVS) has been revised to 34.97 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 32.93 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.01% from the latest reported closing price of 27.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris N.V.. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 61.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 3.03%, a decrease of 25.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.37% to 40,746K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 6,156K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares, representing an increase of 28.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 74.54% over the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,920K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 4,039K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,743K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 31.94% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,904K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,785K shares, representing a decrease of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,657K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 37.26% over the last quarter.

Pharvaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

