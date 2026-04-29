For Pharvaris Investors, the Director's Sale Matters Less Than What's Coming Next

Key Points

Schikan sold 7,100 shares across two days for a total value of approximately ~$213,000, using a weighted average sale price of $30.05 per share.

This transaction represented 1.80% of Schikan's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 395,167 to 388,067 shares.

All shares sold were held directly, with no indirect or derivative holdings involved in this filing.

Schikan retained a direct position valued at ~$10.59 million as of April 23, 2026.

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Director Johannes Gerardus Christiaan Petrus Schikan reported the sale of 7,100 shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in two open-market transactions, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,100 Transaction value ~$213,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 388,067 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.59 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($30.05); post-transaction value based on April 23, 2026 market close ($27.29).

Key questions

How material was this transaction relative to Schikan's total position?

The 7,100 shares sold accounted for 1.80% of his direct holdings, reflecting a modest reduction in stake and leaving a remaining direct position of 388,067 shares.

The 7,100 shares sold accounted for 1.80% of his direct holdings, reflecting a modest reduction in stake and leaving a remaining direct position of 388,067 shares. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved?

No shares were reported as indirectly held, and there were no derivative (option) transactions disclosed in this filing.

No shares were reported as indirectly held, and there were no derivative (option) transactions disclosed in this filing. What was the context for the sale and does it indicate any change in intent?

The transaction was executed under a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, signaling planned liquidity management rather than a shift in Schikan's outlook or involvement with the company.

The transaction was executed under a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, signaling planned liquidity management rather than a shift in Schikan's outlook or involvement with the company. How does the transaction align with capacity and recent history?

This is Schikan's only sale in the past year, with the amount reflecting a small percentage of his available shares and not indicating any capacity-driven or escalating pattern.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.87 billion Employees 108 Net income (TTM) -$198.12 million 1-year price change 65.42%

* 1-year price change calculated as of April 28, 2026.

Company snapshot

PHVS develops and advances clinical-stage therapies targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE), including PHA121 (oral B2-receptor antagonist), PHVS416 (on-demand soft capsule), and PHVS719 (prophylactic extended-release tablet).

Pharvaris operates a research-driven business model focused on the development and eventual commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare diseases, with future revenue expected from successful product approvals and market launches.

The company targets patients suffering from hereditary angioedema, with healthcare providers, specialty clinics, and rare disease treatment centers as primary customers.

Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative oral therapies for rare diseases, with a primary focus on hereditary angioedema. The company leverages a pipeline of differentiated drug candidates in various clinical stages, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs.

With operations in Europe and the United States, Pharvaris seeks to establish a competitive edge through proprietary small molecule drug design and a targeted approach to rare disease markets.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale doesn't tell investors much. Director Schikan trimmed 7,100 shares — about 1.80% of his direct holdings — across April 22 and 23 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, leaving him with 388,067 shares directly held. A small scheduled trim by a director who still owns nearly four hundred thousand shares isn't the kind of move that signals anything about his view on the stock. If you're following Pharvaris, the more useful things to watch this year aren't insider trims. The company expects topline data from CHAPTER-3, its pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant XR for prophylactic hereditary angioedema treatment, in the third quarter of 2026. It also plans to submit a U.S. NDA for deucrictibant IR for on-demand HAE treatment in the first half of 2026. A clinical-stage biotech with no revenue lives or dies on regulatory milestones — those two catalysts will move the stock far more than a director's scheduled trim.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.