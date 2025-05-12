Pharvaris to Host Virtual R&D Call on Deucrictibant and Bradykinin-Mediated Angioedema on June 4, 2025

Pharvaris announces a virtual R&D call on June 4, discussing deucrictibant and bradykinin-mediated angioedema treatment advancements.

Potential Positives

Pharvaris is hosting a virtual R&D call to discuss the potential of their drug, deucrictibant, which could address unmet needs in the treatment of bradykinin-mediated angioedema.

The company has demonstrated positive data from Phase 2 studies, suggesting efficacy of deucrictibant for both prophylaxis and on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Pharvaris is actively advancing deucrictibant into pivotal Phase 3 studies, indicating progress in their drug development pipeline and a commitment to addressing significant patient needs.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the virtual R&D call may indicate that the company is focusing on educational efforts rather than providing updates on product commercialization or financial performance, which could signal uncertainty about market readiness.

Despite the positive Phase 2 data, the ongoing Phase 3 studies for deucrictibant may raise concerns about the drug's efficacy and safety in a broader patient population, suggesting potential risks for future approvals.

There is no mention of specific timelines for the completion of the Phase 3 studies or expected regulatory filings, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders regarding the company's progress and future prospects.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Pharvaris' upcoming virtual R&D call?

The call aims to discuss deucrictibant and address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated angioedema treatments.

When will the R&D call on deucrictibant take place?

The virtual event is scheduled for June 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET/14:00 CET.

Who will be presenting at the Pharvaris R&D call?

Presenters include experts from Amsterdam UMC and Pharvaris’ leadership team, including M.D.s and a Chief Development Officer.

How can I register for the Pharvaris event?

Registration can be completed at the Pharvaris events page on their website: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

What therapeutic area does Pharvaris focus on?

Pharvaris is focused on developing treatments for bradykinin-mediated diseases, particularly hereditary angioedema.

Full Release



ZUG, Switzerland, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pharvaris



(Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE), including HAE with normal C1 inhibitor and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced that it will host a virtual R&D call, titled “Deucrictibant: Beyond HAE Type 1/2” on Wednesday, June 4, at 8:00 a.m. ET/14:00 CET.





The virtual event will explore the pathophysiology and prevalence of bradykinin-mediated angioedema, the current treatment paradigm and unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated angioedema, the potential of deucrictibant to address those unmet needs, and Pharvaris’ biomarker approach to identification of those living with bradykinin-mediated angioedema and other diseases.





Presenters of the event are:









Danny M. Cohn, M.D., Ph.D.



, Department of Vascular Medicine, Amsterdam UMC (an accredited center of ACARE)



, Department of Vascular Medicine, Amsterdam UMC (an accredited center of ACARE)





Anne Lesage, Ph.D.



, Chief Early Development Officer, Pharvaris



, Chief Early Development Officer, Pharvaris





Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D.



, Chief Medical Officer, Pharvaris



, Chief Medical Officer, Pharvaris





Berndt Modig



, Chief Executive Officer, Pharvaris







To register for the live webcast, please visit



https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations



in the News and Events section of the company’s website. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.







About Pharvaris







Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of an oral therapy to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit



https://pharvaris.com/



.



