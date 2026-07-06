BioTech
PHVS

Pharvaris Gains FDA Acceptance For Deucrictibant In Hereditary Angioedema

July 06, 2026 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pharvaris N.V. (PVHS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Zug, Switzerland, announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for Deucrictibant immediate-release (IR) capsule (20 mg) for the on-demand treatment (ODT) of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) attacks.

If approved, Deucrictibant would become the first oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist available for treating HAE attacks, offering patients a convenient alternative to injectable therapies. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 23, 2027.

The NDA submission includes data from a comprehensive clinical program, notably the Phase 3 RAPIDe-3 trial, which evaluated Deucrictibant IR in participants aged 12 and older. The study met its primary and all 11 secondary endpoints, showing rapid symptom relief and sustained resolution of HAE attacks. Median time to onset of relief was 1.28 hours, with complete symptom resolution achieved in 11.95 hours. The therapy demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile across more than 1,300 treated attacks.

Pharvaris Chief Executive Officer Berndt Modig described the FDA acceptance as a major milestone after a decade of development, emphasizing the company's goal to deliver a differentiated oral therapy that could improve the standard of care for people living with HAE.

Deucrictibant received orphan drug designation by the FDA in 2022, underscoring its potential benefits for patients with rare bradykinin-mediated diseases.

PHVS has traded between $17.05 and $35.90 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading (July 2, 2026) at $33.86, down 0.27%. In pre-market trading the stock is trading at $34.96, up 3.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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