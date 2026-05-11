Pharvaris Chief Medical Officer Sells 14,000 Shares for $427,000

Key Points

CMO Peng Lu sold 14,166 common shares sold for a transaction value of ~$427,000 on May 1, 2026, at a weighted average price around $30.17 per share.

This disposition accounted for 17.65% of the insider's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership to 66,083 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was executed as a scheduled exercise and immediate sale, with all shares disposed from direct holdings and no indirect entities involved.

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On May 1, 2026, Peng Lu, Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS), sold 14,166 common shares for approximately ~$427,000 through a scheduled option exercise and immediate sale, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,166 Transaction value ~$427,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 66,083 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.95 million

Key questions

How does the transaction relate to Peng Lu's overall equity exposure in Pharvaris N.V?

While 17.65% of direct common stock holdings were sold, Lu maintains substantial equity exposure through 205,000 directly held stock options, reflecting ongoing alignment with shareholder interests.

While 17.65% of direct common stock holdings were sold, Lu maintains substantial equity exposure through 205,000 directly held stock options, reflecting ongoing alignment with shareholder interests. Was this activity discretionary or pre-scheduled?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan as part of a scheduled option exercise and immediate sale, indicating routine portfolio management rather than opportunistic trading.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan as part of a scheduled option exercise and immediate sale, indicating routine portfolio management rather than opportunistic trading. What is the impact on direct and indirect ownership?

All shares disposed originated from direct holdings; indirect holdings remain at zero, and there was no activity involving family trusts or other entities.

All shares disposed originated from direct holdings; indirect holdings remain at zero, and there was no activity involving family trusts or other entities. Does the transaction size reflect a change in selling cadence?

The 14,166-share sale follows larger administrative trades in recent weeks, but the reduced trade size is consistent with a shrinking direct holdings base, rather than a deliberate slowdown in disposition rate.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.97 billion Net income (TTM) ($175.7 million) Employees 129 1-year price change 64.9%

Company snapshot

Pharvaris N.V. develops therapies for hereditary angioedema (HAE), including PHA121 (a bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist in phase 2 trials), PHVS416 (an on-demand soft capsule for acute HAE attacks in phase 2), and PHVS719 (a prophylactic extended-release tablet in phase 1).

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating future revenue from the commercialization of proprietary drug candidates targeting rare disease markets.

Primary customers will include healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating patients with hereditary angioedema, particularly in the United States, Europe, and other developed markets.

Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative oral therapies for hereditary angioedema. The company leverages proprietary small molecule technology to address unmet needs in rare disease treatment. Strategic emphasis on differentiated drug delivery and global clinical development positions Pharvaris to compete in the evolving rare disease therapeutics landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Lu’s 14,000-share sale was a scheduled exercise and sale as part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, a common type of transaction that allows company insiders to exercise stock options and buy and sell shares of their company on a predetermined schedule, mitigating the appearance of insider trading.

The company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results in early April, highlighting cash and cash equivalents of 292 million euros, up slightly from 281 million euros the year before, and an update on deucrictibant IR, an oral bradykinin receptor antagonist developed to treat and prevent HAE attacks. The late-stage clinical trial biotech hit its primary endpoint in a phase 3 study of deucrictibant late last year, and it remains on track to submit an application for approval in the first half of 2026.

Like many clinical-stage biotechs, Pharvaris remains unprofitable, with 124 million euros in research and development costs, 45.3 million euros in general and administrative expenses, and a loss of 176 million euros for the full year 2025, or a diluted loss per share of 2.97 euros. In May, it announced the pricing of $29.68 per share in an upcoming $115 million underwritten offering of ordinary shares.

An investment in this biotech is a vote of confidence in its ability to upend competitors in the HAE space, which may be coming, given its recent clinical success.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.