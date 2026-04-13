Pharvaris' CEO Dumped Over 23,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares on April 9, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$647,000 at a weighted average price of around $27.74 per share.

The sale represented 2.09% of Modig's total Pharvaris holdings at the time of the transaction.

No indirect shares were traded; 950,000 shares remain held indirectly via Schoodif Management BV, with direct post-transaction holdings at 142,084 shares.

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On April 9, 2026, Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS), reported the direct sale of 23,333 common shares for a total transaction value of approximately $647,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 23,333 Transaction value ~$647,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 142,084 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 950,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.85 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($27.74); post-transaction value based on April 9, 2026 market close (using $27.07 per share).

Key questions

What portion of Modig's stake was affected by this transaction?

This sale accounted for 14.11% of Modig's direct position but only 2.09% of his total Pharvaris holdings, given the substantial indirect stake retained through Schoodif Management BV.

This sale accounted for 14.11% of Modig's direct position but only 2.09% of his total Pharvaris holdings, given the substantial indirect stake retained through Schoodif Management BV. Did the transaction involve any derivative securities or indirect holdings?

No derivative securities or indirect shares were transacted; all 23,333 shares sold were held directly prior to the disposition.

No derivative securities or indirect shares were transacted; all 23,333 shares sold were held directly prior to the disposition. How does this activity fit within the context of Modig's recent trading and available capacity?

With direct holdings reduced to 142,084 shares post-sale and indirect holdings unchanged, the transaction reflects routine Rule 10b5-1 liquidity management and a shrinking available direct share base for further sales.

With direct holdings reduced to 142,084 shares post-sale and indirect holdings unchanged, the transaction reflects routine Rule 10b5-1 liquidity management and a shrinking available direct share base for further sales. How does the sale price compare to recent market levels?

The weighted average sale price of around $27.74 per share was slightly above the latest closing price of $26.63 as of April 10, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-09) $27.07 Market capitalization $1.74 billion Net income (TTM) ($175.70 million) 1-year price change 121.92%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 9th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Pharvaris N.V. develops oral therapies targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE), including PHA121, PHVS416 (on-demand soft capsule), and PHVS719 (prophylactic extended-release tablet), with products in various phases of clinical trials.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, focusing on research, development, and future commercialization of proprietary small-molecule drugs for rare diseases.

Pharvaris N.V. is a Leiden-based biotechnology company specializing in the development of oral therapies for rare diseases, with a primary focus on hereditary angioedema.

The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule drug discovery to advance a pipeline of differentiated treatments targeting significant unmet medical needs. Its strategy centers on clinical innovation andglobal marketaccess to establish a competitive position in the rare disease therapeutics landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Pharvaris CEO Berndt Modig’s April 9 sale of 23,333 company shares was executed as part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such a plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Consequently, the transaction isn’t a red flag for investors. Modig also holds over 900,000 shares indirectly, suggesting that he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Pharvaris stock is up in 2026, reaching a 52-week high of $29.85 on April 1, thanks to encouraging results in its clinical trials. The company produces no revenue yet, and it exited 2025 with a net loss of 176 million euros.

However, at the end of 2025, it held cash and equivalents of 292 million euros, up from the prior year’s 281 million euros. This provides funds to maintain operations for a time.

The question is whether Pharvaris can eventually attain government approval for its treatments. Any investment in the company is a risk at this point, and the prudent approach is to wait until those approvals are secured before deciding to invest. But for shareholders, now may be a good time to sell, considering the rise in share price this year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.