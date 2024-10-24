Pharvaris announces data from posters to be presented at 2024 ACAAI

Pharvaris (PHVS) announced data from seven posters that will be presented at the 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, ACAAI. Pharvaris mourns our distinguished colleague, Prof. Marcus Maurer, who passed away during the development and finalization of these posters. “The totality of data supporting deucrictibant’s potential best-in-class profile in both prophylaxis and on-demand remains consistent and provides compelling validation for its continued clinical development,” said Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris. “The data presented at ACAAI continue to clinically derisk deucrictibant and contribute to excitement for deucrictibant to become a preferred therapy in HAE.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PHVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.