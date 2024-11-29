News & Insights

Pharos Energy Updates Voting Rights, Boosts Investor Insights

November 29, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has announced that its total number of voting rights now stands at 415,696,076, following adjustments related to its share capital. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, remains committed to sustainable growth with interests in oil and gas exploration in Egypt and Vietnam. This update is crucial for shareholders assessing their investment positions in the company.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

