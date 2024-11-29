Pharos Energy Updates Voting Rights, Boosts Investor Insights

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has announced that its total number of voting rights now stands at 415,696,076, following adjustments related to its share capital. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, remains committed to sustainable growth with interests in oil and gas exploration in Egypt and Vietnam. This update is crucial for shareholders assessing their investment positions in the company.

