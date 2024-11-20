Pharos Energy Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy has continued its share buyback program, acquiring over 54,000 shares at a consistent price of 22.1 pence each, which will be cancelled to adjust its share capital. Since July 2022, the company has repurchased more than 29 million shares, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This move reflects strategic financial management amidst its ongoing operations in Egypt and Vietnam.

