News & Insights

Stocks

Pharos Energy Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

November 20, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pharos Energy has continued its share buyback program, acquiring over 54,000 shares at a consistent price of 22.1 pence each, which will be cancelled to adjust its share capital. Since July 2022, the company has repurchased more than 29 million shares, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This move reflects strategic financial management amidst its ongoing operations in Egypt and Vietnam.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.