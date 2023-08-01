Pharos Energy (SOCLF) Price Target Decreased by 12.89% to 0.47

The average one-year price target for Pharos Energy (OTC:SOCLF) has been revised to 0.47 / share. This is an decrease of 12.89% from the prior estimate of 0.54 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.31 to a high of 0.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.12% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharos Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOCLF is 0.02%, an increase of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 6,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,315K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,695K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOCLF by 4.98% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,009K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 223K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 138K shares. No change in the last quarter.

