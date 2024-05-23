News & Insights

Pharos Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed, including the appointment of auditors and authorization for share repurchases. Shareholders approved items such as director reappointments and dividend declarations, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance. Details of the resolutions and voting outcomes will be available on Pharos Energy’s website and the National Storage Mechanism.

