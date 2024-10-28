News & Insights

Pharos Energy Sees Major Shareholding Shift

October 28, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights, with Petra Jutta Fischer reducing her stake to 1.054% from a previous 3.007%. This drop places Fischer’s holdings below the minimum reporting threshold of 3%, highlighting a notable shift in shareholder dynamics for the company. Investors may want to keep an eye on these changes as they could impact future strategic decisions at Pharos Energy.

