Pharos Energy Leaders Invest in Company Shares

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy’s top executives, CEO Katherine Roe and CFO Sue Rivett, have demonstrated confidence in the company’s future by purchasing additional shares. On October 28, 2024, Roe acquired 6,403 shares while Rivett bought 4,240 shares, both at £0.23 per share, aligning with their long-term trading plans. These acquisitions are seen as a positive signal for investors watching the oil and gas exploration company’s growth trajectory.

