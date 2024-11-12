News & Insights

Pharos Energy Enhances Value with Share Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy has repurchased and cancelled 54,234 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, the company has 416,057,665 shares available for trading. This move is part of Pharos Energy’s broader strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially boost its stock performance.

