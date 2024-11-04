News & Insights

Stocks

Pharos Energy Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy has announced the purchase and cancellation of 69,066 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which began in July 2022. The company has bought back a total of 28.9 million shares, costing approximately £6.8 million, thereby reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing shareholder value. Investors might view these buybacks as a positive sign of financial health and confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.