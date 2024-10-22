Pharos Energy Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy has purchased and canceled 49,362 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, maintaining its focus on maximizing shareholder value. The company has been actively reducing its outstanding shares since July 2022, investing over £6.7 million in the process. Investors in Pharos, with interests in Egypt and Vietnam, can use the newly adjusted share count for their financial calculations.

