Pharos Energy CFO Buys Company Shares

May 29, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy’s CFO, Sue Rivett, has made a noteworthy purchase of the company’s shares at a price of £0.2430 each, now holding 0.089% of the company’s issued capital. This move comes after the recent stepping down of board member Jann Brown, signaling ongoing financial commitments from the company’s senior management. Pharos Energy continues its involvement in oil and gas projects, with interests spanning from Egypt to Vietnam.

