News & Insights

Stocks

Pharos Energy CFO Boosts Shareholding with LTIP Awards

October 24, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, Sue Rivett, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring over 517,000 shares through the exercise of long-term incentive awards. The transaction highlights confidence in the company’s future, which has interests in oil and gas assets in Egypt and Vietnam. Pharos Energy is committed to sustainable growth and delivering returns to stakeholders.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.