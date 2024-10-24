Pharos Energy CFO Boosts Shareholding with LTIP Awards

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy’s Chief Financial Officer, Sue Rivett, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring over 517,000 shares through the exercise of long-term incentive awards. The transaction highlights confidence in the company’s future, which has interests in oil and gas assets in Egypt and Vietnam. Pharos Energy is committed to sustainable growth and delivering returns to stakeholders.

