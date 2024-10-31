Pharos Energy Announces Voting Rights Update

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy updates its total voting rights, now comprising 416,248,836 shares, following adjustments to its issued share capital. This information is crucial for shareholders monitoring their stake in the company, which operates in Egypt and Vietnam with a focus on sustainable growth. Pharos Energy is a key player in oil and gas exploration listed on the London Stock Exchange.

