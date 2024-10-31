News & Insights

Stocks

Pharos Energy Announces Voting Rights Update

October 31, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy updates its total voting rights, now comprising 416,248,836 shares, following adjustments to its issued share capital. This information is crucial for shareholders monitoring their stake in the company, which operates in Egypt and Vietnam with a focus on sustainable growth. Pharos Energy is a key player in oil and gas exploration listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:PHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.