Pharos Energy Announces Latest Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy PLC, an independent oil and gas company, has announced its total voting rights as of May 31, 2024, which amounts to 419,706,295. This follows the company’s share capital disclosure of 428,828,563 ordinary shares, with 9,122,268 held in treasury. Pharos is actively engaged in oil production and exploration in Egypt and Vietnam, with significant interests in several concessions and fields.

