Pharnext Announces Capital Reduction and Share Dilution

May 30, 2024 — 02:21 am EDT

Pharnext (FR:ALPHA) has released an update.

Pharnext SCA, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced a capital reduction due to losses by decreasing the nominal value of its shares from 0.05 euro to 0.01 euro. This action reduces the company’s share capital significantly. Shareholders are cautioned about potential losses and dilution of their investments due to the company’s practice of dilutive financing operations.

