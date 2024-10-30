News & Insights

PharmX Technologies’ Insights at Microcap Investor Conference

October 30, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Corum Group Limited (AU:PHX) has released an update.

PharmX Technologies Ltd presented at the Microcap Investor Conference, where CEO Tom Culver addressed the company’s current economic and operating conditions. The presentation, while informative, was not an offer to invest and highlighted the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to perform their own assessments and seek professional advice before making decisions based on the information provided.

