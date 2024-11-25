PharmX Technologies Gains Full Support at AGM

Corum Group Limited (AU:PHX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PharmX Technologies Limited (ASX:PHX) announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of Nick England as Director and the approval of the Omnibus Equity Plan. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.
For further insights into AU:PHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
- Will Tesla Stock Crash by 33%? Here’s What UBS Expects
- ‘Time to Cash Out,’ Says Investor About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.