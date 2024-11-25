PharmX Technologies Gains Full Support at AGM

Corum Group Limited (AU:PHX) has released an update.

PharmX Technologies Limited (ASX:PHX) announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of Nick England as Director and the approval of the Omnibus Equity Plan. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

