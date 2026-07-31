Pharming Q2 Profit Falls On Lower Revenue; Revises FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) reported a preliminary second-quarter results, with a sharp fall in net profit, compared to the prior year. Revenues were reduced by 3.2 percent from the previous year. The company revised its full-year guidance and expects revenue to stabilise and return to growth in the second half of 2026.

Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising treatments for rare diseases.

Its marketed products include Joenja for activated PI3K delta syndrome (APDS) and Ruconest for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE), while advancing a pipeline of therapies for immune-mediated and genetic disorders.

Second Quarter FY26 Highlights

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported a decline in net profit to $1.6 million, or $0.002 per share from $4.6 million, or $0.006 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total Revenue decreased 3.2% to $90.2 million from $93.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Ruconest revenue for the quarter was $72.3 million, compared with $80.4 million for the same quarter of last year. The company attributes the 10% decline to speciality pharmacy inventory reductions and the planned exit from non-U.S. markets.

In the second quarter 2026 Joenja sales increased 40% to $17.9 million from previous year. The growth is driven by higher patient uptake and volume growth in the U.S. and international markets.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities amounted to $159.5 million at the end of June 30, 2026.

Roadmap Ahead

Joenja For APDS

The company expects FDA decision by October 24, 2026, on its resubmitted supplemental New Drug Applicaiton (sNDA) seeking approval of Joenja for children aged 4 to 11 years with APDS.

Pharming Group also plans to submit a separate sNDA for a lower-dose formulation of Joenja for children weighing 13 kg to 27 kg.

Commercial launch of Joenja in Japan for adult and pediatric APDS patients is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Joenja For Additional Primary Immunodeficiencies (PIDs)

The company anticipates top-line data from the Phase 2 trial of Jeonja in PID during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Additionally, the company has planned a single registrational Phase 3 trial for the drug in the treatment of Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID).

Operational Milestone

As part of Pharming's operating efficiency, the company plans to close Évry, France production-support site which is expected to take effect in the fourth quarter of 2026.

PHAR closed Thursday's trade at $10.75, down 15.52%.

Pharming Group shares are trading down 6.51% at $10.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.