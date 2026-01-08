Pharming Projects 27% Revenue Growth In 2025, Surpassing Prior Guidance, Driven By RUCONEST, Joenja

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) today reported preliminary 2025 revenues of approximately $376 million, surpassing its recently raised guidance range and marking an estimated 27% increase from $297.2 million in the prior year, the company said ahead of its upcoming Investor Day.

The performance reflects continued strength from RUCONEST and accelerating demand for Joenja, particularly in the U.S.

RUCONEST is Pharming's recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor used to treat acute hereditary angioedema attacks, while Joenja is an oral PI3Kd inhibitor approved for activated PI3K delta syndrome (APDS).

According to the company's latest quarterly filing, RUCONEST generated $231.2 million in revenue during the first nine months of 2025, representing a 34% increase from $172.6 million in the prior year, while Joenja contributed $38.4 million, up 20% from $31.9 million in the prior year.

Pharming noted that full-year revenues exceed the upwardly revised forecast of $365-$375 million issued in November 2025, underscoring what management described as a year of "robust demand" and renewed financial discipline. Operating expenses for 2025 are expected to fall within the previously communicated range of $304-$308 million.

Commercial Growth Driven by RUCONEST and Joenja:

The company attributed its revenue momentum to sustained uptake of RUCONEST in a competitive hereditary angioedema market and rising adoption of Joenja among U.S. patients, supported by ongoing international expansion efforts.

Pharming said it anticipates continued revenue growth in 2026, alongside the advancement of its clinical pipeline.

The company's supplemental New Drug Application seeking approval for Joenja as a treatment for children aged 4 to 11 years with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) is under priority review by the FDA, with a decision due on January 31, 2026.

Investor Day to Spotlight Pipeline Progress:

Pharming will host a virtual Investor Day on February 3, 2026, where it plans to provide a deeper update on its development programs and outline its 2026 financial guidance.

The event will feature updates on:

•Leniolisib, now in Phase II proof-of-concept trials for primary immunodeficiencies with immune dysregulation, including CVID with immune dysregulation.

•KL1333, currently in the pivotal FALCON study for mitochondrial DNA-driven mitochondrial disease.

Two leading clinical experts - Dr. Jocelyn Farmer (immune dysregulation/CVID) and Dr. Amel Karaa (mitochondrial medicine)- will present scientific context for these programs.

CEO Commentary:

"We delivered a strong year in 2025, driven by robust demand for our commercial assets and renewed financial discipline," said CEO Fabrice Chouraqui. He added that Pharming remains focused on advancing programs in primary immunodeficiencies and mitochondrial disease while supporting continued commercial growth to drive long-term value creation.

Financial Reporting Timeline:

Pharming will publish full fourth-quarter and full year-2025 results on March 12, 2026.

PHAR has traded between $7.50 and $18.30 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $17.18, up 1.90%.

