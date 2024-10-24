News & Insights

Stocks

Pharming Group’s Strong Q3 and CEO Transition

October 24, 2024 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharming Group (PHGUF) has released an update.

Pharming Group has reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with total revenues rising by 12% to $74.8 million, driven by growth in its RUCONEST® and Joenja® products. The company’s operating profit also saw a significant increase, and they remain on track to achieve their annual revenue guidance. CEO Sijmen de Vries announced he will step down after a successful 16-year tenure, with a search for his successor underway.

For further insights into PHGUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHGUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.