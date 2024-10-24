Pharming Group’s Strong Q3 and CEO Transition

Pharming Group (PHGUF) has released an update.

Pharming Group has reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with total revenues rising by 12% to $74.8 million, driven by growth in its RUCONEST® and Joenja® products. The company’s operating profit also saw a significant increase, and they remain on track to achieve their annual revenue guidance. CEO Sijmen de Vries announced he will step down after a successful 16-year tenure, with a search for his successor underway.

