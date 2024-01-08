News & Insights

Pharming Group Projects 2023 Total Revenues To Rise 19%

January 08, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) announced, for the full year 2023, total revenues are expected to increase by 19% to approximately $245 million. For 2023, the company expects RUCONEST revenues to increase by 10% to approximately $227 million. For the full year 2023, the company expects Joenja revenues of approximately $18 million.

"We expect 10% growth in RUCONEST revenues, significantly exceeding our previous guidance for low single digit annual revenue growth. We launched Joenja for APDS in the U.S. in April, shortly after FDA approval, and saw fast uptake from patients for the first and only FDA approved treatment for APDS," said Sijmen de Vries, CEO.

Preliminary, unaudited cash and cash equivalents, together with restricted cash and marketable securities, are projected to total $215.0 million at the end of 2023.

