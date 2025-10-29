Pharming Group N.V. (ENXTAM:PHARM) Price Target Decreased by 73.37% to 1.95

The average one-year price target for Pharming Group N.V. (ENXTAM:PHARM) has been revised to € 1,95 / share. This is a decrease of 73.37% from the prior estimate of € 7,32 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 1,41 to a high of € 2,57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.56% from the latest reported closing price of € 1,15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharming Group N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHARM is 0.02%, an increase of 86.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 19,373K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,827K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHARM by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2,754K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,215K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHARM by 20.66% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,539K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 1,538K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHARM by 16.88% over the last quarter.

