Pharming Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt (PHAR) Price Target Increased by 11.55% to 19.77

The average one-year price target for Pharming Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:PHAR) has been revised to $19.77 / share. This is an increase of 11.55% from the prior estimate of $17.73 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.22 to a high of $20.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.49% from the latest reported closing price of $18.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharming Group N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAR is 0.06%, an increase of 37.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAR by 12.41% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 116.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAR by 56.55% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 0K shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0K shares.

