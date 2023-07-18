Pharming Group Nominates Richard Peters To Become Chairman

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) said that its Board has nominated Richard Peters to become its new Chairman.

The company has nominated Peters for the appointment as Non-Executive Director for a term of four years at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM).

The company said Peters will join the Board of Directors as an Observer, until the appointment as Non-Executive Director by the meeting.

Richard Peters, 60 years of age, has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry and academia. He currently serves as Non-Executive Director for Kineta (KA) and Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), and is the founder and Executive Chairman of TellBio. He is also a corporate advisor to Aura Biosciences.

Prior to these roles, Peters served as the Global Head for the Rare Diseases business at Sanofi Genzyme, and CEO of two Nasdaq-listed biotechnology companies: Yumanity Therapeutics and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Peters held medical leadership positions at Amgen, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme, and Sanofi, and is a founder of X4 Therapeutics (XFOR) and PIC Therapeutics (private).

