Pharming Group Falls 19%

March 27, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) shares are sliding more than 19 percent on Monday morning trade after the stock plunged following a year-to-date high after receiving FDA approval for its immune disorder drug Leniolisib on March 24. The shares of the pharmaceutical were halted due to volatility on Friday.

Currently, shares are at $12.26, down 19.29 percent from the previous close of $15.19 on a volume of 142,027.

