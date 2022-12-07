Markets
PHAR

Pharming : Positive Data From Phase 3 Study Of Leniolisib In Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Published

December 07, 2022 — 01:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) said that the positive results of a Phase 3 clinical trial of the investigational drug leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kd) inhibitor, in adult and adolescent patients with activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS), a rare primary immunodeficiency, have been published in Blood, the peer-reviewed international medical journal of the American Society of Hematology.

The company noted that Leniolisib was well tolerated and significant improvement over placebo was notable in the co-primary endpoints, reflecting a favorable impact on patients' immune dysregulation and deficiency.

Activated Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase d Syndrome is a rare primary immunodeficiency that affects approximately 1 to 2 people per million. It is caused by variants in either of two genes, PIK3CD or PIK3R1, that regulate maturation of white blood cells. Variants of these genes lead to hyperactivity of the PI3Kd (phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta) pathway. Balanced signaling in the PI3Kd pathway is essential for physiological immune function.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.